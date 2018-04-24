RCMP report for April 16 to April 23

• Calls for Service: 121

• Impaired Driving: Three (alcohol)

• Collisions in the city: Two collisions – both minor in nature.

• Collisions outside the city: Two — one serious rollover in Jaffray area being investigated by East Kootenay Traffic Services, and a single vehicle minor accident between a trailer and boulder.

• Hit and Run: One – a vehicle hit a parking meter in the area of 8th Ave South and Baker Street. The matter is still under investigation.

• Assaults: Seven (two domestic assaults resulting in arrests and pending charges, and five assaults where the suspect and victim were known to each other).

• Mental Health Related Calls: Three (no apprehensions, no calls for assistance to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital).

• Thefts: Four — one shoplifting incident; the theft of a Ford Truck tailgate from 2100 block of 2nd Street North area; the theft of an auto (the suspect was located and arrested, and charged for dangerous operation of a vehicle, in a joint effort between Cranbrook RCMP/ Police Dog Service/ Kimberly RCMP/ East Kootenay Traffic Service); Other — theft of cash from a backpack at Tamarack Mall.

• Break and Enter to Business: 0

• Break and Enter to Residence: One – nothing was stolen, but items were moved around residence.

• Break and Enter Other: 0

• Damage to property: Three — old damage to window of a residence; a window broken by neighbour; tire slashed.

• Drug Seizures: One (Cocaine)

• False Alarms and False 9/11: Eight

S/Sgt. Hector LEE

Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander