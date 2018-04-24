RCMP report for April 16 to April 23

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 121 calls over the week past

RCMP report for April 16 to April 23

• Calls for Service: 121

• Impaired Driving: Three (alcohol)

• Collisions in the city: Two collisions – both minor in nature.

• Collisions outside the city: Two — one serious rollover in Jaffray area being investigated by East Kootenay Traffic Services, and a single vehicle minor accident between a trailer and boulder.

• Hit and Run: One – a vehicle hit a parking meter in the area of 8th Ave South and Baker Street. The matter is still under investigation.

• Assaults: Seven (two domestic assaults resulting in arrests and pending charges, and five assaults where the suspect and victim were known to each other).

• Mental Health Related Calls: Three (no apprehensions, no calls for assistance to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital).

• Thefts: Four — one shoplifting incident; the theft of a Ford Truck tailgate from 2100 block of 2nd Street North area; the theft of an auto (the suspect was located and arrested, and charged for dangerous operation of a vehicle, in a joint effort between Cranbrook RCMP/ Police Dog Service/ Kimberly RCMP/ East Kootenay Traffic Service); Other — theft of cash from a backpack at Tamarack Mall.

• Break and Enter to Business: 0

• Break and Enter to Residence: One – nothing was stolen, but items were moved around residence.

• Break and Enter Other: 0

• Damage to property: Three — old damage to window of a residence; a window broken by neighbour; tire slashed.

• Drug Seizures: One (Cocaine)

• False Alarms and False 9/11: Eight

S/Sgt. Hector LEE

Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander

Previous story
Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says
Next story
B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

Just Posted

RCMP report for April 16 to April 23

Cranbrook RCMP responded to 121 calls over the week past

Osprey nest at Idlewild finds immediate occupants

A pair of osprey have taken up residence and are in the process of building their new home overlooking the newly rehabilitated dam and lake at the Cranbrook park

Property offences up in Q1 crime stats: RCMP

New municipal traffic unit helping make a postive impact, says detachment commander.

Cranbrook bans summer fireworks, but…

Council also votes to create and plan new winter festival with fireworks display

First prescribed burn in two years underway

Townsman Staff Beginning this week and lasting until April 30, the Rocky… Continue reading

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Most Read