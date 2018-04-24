RCMP report for April 16 to April 23
• Calls for Service: 121
• Impaired Driving: Three (alcohol)
• Collisions in the city: Two collisions – both minor in nature.
• Collisions outside the city: Two — one serious rollover in Jaffray area being investigated by East Kootenay Traffic Services, and a single vehicle minor accident between a trailer and boulder.
• Hit and Run: One – a vehicle hit a parking meter in the area of 8th Ave South and Baker Street. The matter is still under investigation.
• Assaults: Seven (two domestic assaults resulting in arrests and pending charges, and five assaults where the suspect and victim were known to each other).
• Mental Health Related Calls: Three (no apprehensions, no calls for assistance to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital).
• Thefts: Four — one shoplifting incident; the theft of a Ford Truck tailgate from 2100 block of 2nd Street North area; the theft of an auto (the suspect was located and arrested, and charged for dangerous operation of a vehicle, in a joint effort between Cranbrook RCMP/ Police Dog Service/ Kimberly RCMP/ East Kootenay Traffic Service); Other — theft of cash from a backpack at Tamarack Mall.
• Break and Enter to Business: 0
• Break and Enter to Residence: One – nothing was stolen, but items were moved around residence.
• Break and Enter Other: 0
• Damage to property: Three — old damage to window of a residence; a window broken by neighbour; tire slashed.
• Drug Seizures: One (Cocaine)
• False Alarms and False 9/11: Eight
S/Sgt. Hector LEE
Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander