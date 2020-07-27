RCMP release images of suspect in alleged fence vandalism

Cranbrook RCMP have released images of an alleged act of vandalism on a fence in late June.

Police have released surveillance images of a man who allegedly vandalized a fence nearly a month ago in Cranbrook.

While the alleged vandalism occurred on June 22 in the 1300-block of 2nd St. N, RCMP were made aware of surveillance images in early July.

The suspect is described as being approximately 140 pounds with dark, shoulder-length hair, with a tattoo on his middle forearm.

If anyone is able to identify the male in the photos they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

