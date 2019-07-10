RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

More than 1,100 kilograms of dried cannabis was seized during five raids in Langley, Surrey, and Delta. (RCMP photo)

Police raided locations in Langley, Surrey, and Delta last month, seizing guns, cash, and more than 1,180 kilograms of cannabis allegedly intended for export to Europe.

The raids were part of an investigation, dubbed EProminent, by the Federal Serious Organized Crime unit of the RCMP, which worked with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The investigation was focused on cannabis that was being grown by medically licensed producers.

In addition to the large amount of dried cannabis found, investigators located more than 5,300 plants while executing five search warrants.

That is more than 5,000 plants more than the facility involved was licensed for, said Sgt. Warren Krahenbil, spokesperson for the FSOC.

Also seized were 12 firearms and five vehicles, and a “large amount” of Canadian cash.

The investigators brought in the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team to seize aniline, a known precursor chemical for the opioid fentanyl, said Krahenbil.

Six people were arrested, but all have been released as the investigation continues, Krahenbil said.

“Cannabis is still illegal in most of the world and exportation is a serious offence in Canada,” said RCMP Supt. Richard Bergevin. “This enforcement action highlights the fact that organized crime will attempt to exploit medically licensed cannabis production in Canada.”