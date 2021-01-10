RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

For the second week in a row, the RCMP showed up at a Kelowna church on Sunday (Jan. 10) as parishioners congregated in possible contravention of public health orders.

A Mountie arrived at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship just after noon, knocking on a door where an unknown number of people were participating in a church service. Pastor Heather Lucier emerged from the room to speak with the officer.

An RCMP officer knocks on the door where parishioners of Kelowna Harvest Fellowship are gathering on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

An RCMP officer knocks on the door where parishioners of Kelowna Harvest Fellowship are gathering on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

The RCMP has visited the church twice before. The first on Dec. 6, when an “educational approach” was taken by officers, and the second on Dec. 19, when the RCMP issued a $2,300 fine to Lucier for violating public health orders.

READ MORE: Second large gathering at Kelowna church results in ticket

While it is not known at this point whether the RCMP has fined the church again, Lucier said she’s still undeterred, citing it as their “constitutional right” to gather and worship. She refused to reveal how many people had attended the service.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in remote First Nations across Canada

Lucier said several COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure social distancing and keep parishioners safe. Asked whether mandatory masks were among those measures, she said it’s “freedom of choice” for everybody who attends and is not enforced. Lucier herself emerged from the service without a mask.

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Lucier said she doesn’t feel as though she’s putting lives at risk by holding in-person services.

“We’ve not had any COVID outbreaks; we’ve not had anyone [become] sick because of our gatherings. So, we’re just going to proceed.”

Heather Friesen, a local activist who has counter-protested several anti-restriction rallies in Kelowna, was also at the church on Sunday afternoon, planning to go in and “expose them [herself].” She said a lot of people who were attending the service at the church are also frequent attendees of the “freedom rallies.”

“What’s happening in our city is very dangerous right now,” she said, after “charming” her way into the building and leading media and a Mountie through the building to the door of the room where the service was being held. “Kelowna needs to start seeing with its own eyes, hearing with its own ears, what’s going on.”

Kelowna Harvest Fellowship is among several B.C. churches challenging public health orders in court The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced on Friday (Jan. 8) it would be fighting more than a dozen $2,300 fines given to individuals and faith communities across the province for their alleged violation of public health orders.

READ MORE: Two more Central Okanagan schools exposed to COVID-19 in first week back

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada joins allies in condemning latest Hong Kong arrests by China
Next story
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Just Posted

A feasibility study proposes a dam on Lake Koocanusa to effectively manage water levels on the Canadian side of the reservoir. File photo.
Feasibility study looks at proposed dam on Lake Koocanusa

The proposal has been raised by local residents concerned with lower reservoir water levels

A proposed homeless shelter, on the same property as the Community Connection Society of B.C., will feature 39 beds for men and 10 for women, separated by a dining room and separate washrooms. The proposal is a partnership between property owner Terry Segarty and BC Housing.
Woensdregt: Measuring Cranbrook’s Greatness

There is still no homeless shelter, despite past attempts. It’s time to stop delaying and start acting

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP slams COVID-19 vaccination plan for federal inmates

Rob Morrison says vaccines should go to seniors, front line health care workers first

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

The Prayer of St. Francis
A Prayer for the New Year

Yme Woensdregt I have written before that I don’t usually make New… Continue reading

Wolf photo by Brian Hay
2020 hunting season review and wildlife update: Part II

This is Part II of a three-part series by F.J. Hurtak, looking at the issues of the 2020 hunting and wildlife management seasons, which will appear in the Cranbrook Townsman over the next issues

Hugs & Slugs
First batch of Hugs & Slugs for 2021

Hugs: Big hugs to Kimberley Fire Department and friends for their annual… Continue reading

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A White Rock real estate agent has been disciplined. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. real estate agent fined $25K for subletting rented home and keeping the cash

Peter Christopher Dolecki also faced a two-month suspension

Most Read