A student took a photo of the message that was written on a mirror inside the boys’ bathroom at Skeena Middle School. It reads, ‘School shooting Thursday or Friday.’ (Facebook photo)

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

The RCMP said officers would be at two schools in northwest B.C. on Monday, following multiple threats made in the last week that were later deemed to be low-risk.

Superintendent Katherine McIntosh posted a statement online on Sunday about a social media post that threatened Skeena Middle School in Terrace and Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary School in Kitimat.

READ MORE: Concerns eased over threat against Skeena Middle School

“Please be informed that school district officials were alerted to a concerning message posted on the Facebook Terrace Buy & Sell at 3:00 p.m. today, May 12. We have been aware that the messages have been posted from both the Terrace and Kitimat communities,” McIntosh wrote on the Coast Mountain School District’s website.

“The RCMP and Safer Schools Together have determined this is a low-level risk event.”

This follows two other incidents last week at Skeena Middle School.

Last Tuesday, a message reading “School shooting Thursday or Friday” was written on the mirror of a boys’ washroom.

“We immediately activated our multidisciplinary violence threat risk assessment process, which involves police and other key community partners,” principal Phillip Barron later wrote in a letter to parents.

“The threat was determined to be low risk and steps were immediately taken to address the concern and ensure appropriate supports were in place for all concerned.”

RELATED: Social media bomb scare targets Kitimat high school

Nevertheless, police were posted on school grounds for the rest of the week.

On Friday, district officials were informed of another threatening message sent on social media. The RCMP again determined it was low-risk.

McIntosh said school staff and parents were kept informed throughout the week and counsellors were available.

“The school district will be conducting its own investigation into these incidents. The school district has activated its multi-disciplinary Violence Threat Risk Assessment (VTRA) process. This involves the RCMP and other community partners,” she said.

Parents took to social media to voice their concerns, with some deciding to keep their children home Friday despite the school’s decision to stay open.

READ MORE: Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A photo of the letter sent to parents from Skeena Middle School principal Phillip Barron assuring them their children were safe and administrative staff are working closely with Terrace RCMP in response to the threat. (Facebook photo)

Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary School. Photo Gerry Leibel

Previous story
Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

Just Posted

Build-up to a possible new Gulf War

Gwynne Dyer Donald Trump is well known for his desire to cut… Continue reading

Updated: John Hudak wins city council byelection

Results will be officially validated on Wednesday at city hall

MBSS Badminton go strong in zones

The Mount Baker Wild badminton team racked up the points at the zones tournament in Invermere

Local rugby player heads to NexGen tournament

Cranbrook’s Summer Blackmore is one of 12 players from across the province to make the roster

MBSS Music makes a splash at Whister festival

The Mount Baker Music Department has just returned from participating in the… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department knocks down fire in Nature Park

Fire likely started from a previous burn pile, Fire Chief says.

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Mike’s Booknotes: Rubaiyat

Three people. Three Books. And a whole lot of questions.

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

Most Read