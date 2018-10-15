RCMP officers contain a grass fire in Wycliffe.

Two Kimberley RCMP officers were able to prevent a grass fire in Wycliffe from spreading on the afternoon of Saturday, October 12. The grass fire was initially spotted by an off-duty officer alongside Highway 95A, near the gun range.

The officer was riding along the Northstar Rails to Trails when he spotted small columns of smoke. As he got closer he noted open flames in the grass and contacted BC Wildfire. While on the phone the wind came up and the fire spread.

Once BC Wildfire was updated the officer contacted the Kimberley detachment to advise them of the situation. Two officers attended and with the aid of fire extinguishers and hand tools attacked the leading edges. Once contained the fire burned itself out.

There was no threat to buildings or residences but smoke limited visibility on the highway for short periods of time. The fire was relatively low risk given the current conditions, location and size, but had conditions been different or changed the fire could have escaped and posed substantial risk to the area including hydro lines.

A BC Wildfire crew attended the location and ensured the fire was completely out.

