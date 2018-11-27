RCMP news: Police investigating hit and run; pedestrian hit downtown

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a hit and run that happened Saturday night, Nov. 24.

At 11:30 pm, police called to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Van Horne Street and 7th Avenue. The driver of a blue jeep said he was travelling on Van Horne Street when a pickup truck ran the stop sign at 7th Avenue and clipped the back of his jeep. The pickup truck then took off, speeding excessively.

See more RCMP news — weekly report — here

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for a newer blue Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck with damage to the front driver’s bumper/light.

In other RCMP news, RCMP responded last week to a collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

At about 930 am, Nov. 19, RCMP arrived at the intersection of 11th Avenue South and Baker Street. A 62-year-old man was on the crosswalk and had the right of way. A vehicle making a right hand turn hit the pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

The driver of the motor vehicle was issued a violation ticket for Fail to Yield to Pedestrian.

“This is a reminder to all drivers to ensure crosswalks are clear before proceeding through,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP. “We are thankful this incident was not as serious as it could have been and that the injuries were not life threatening.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.