RCMP nab prolific car thief after month-long, B.C.-wide search

A province-wide warrant was issued for Brian Robert Stephan in June for a litany of offences

After a month-long, province-wide search, Chilliwack RCMP have apprehended one of the province’s most prolific car thieves, Brian Robert Stephan.

The 33-year-old man has a long history of criminal charges, including break and enter, possession of stolen property, and dangerous driving.

Last month, a B.C.-wide warrant was issued for Stehphen for criminal harassment, uttering threats, dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified.

Described as being six-feet tall, with red hair and hazel eyes, Stephen was apprehended in Agassiz thanks to the help of the media and public, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail in a press release.

@SarahGawdin
Sarah.Gawdin@theprogress.com
