RCMP make arrests after crime spree

Two B.C. residents are in custody after evading police in Fernie and Creston in a stolen truck over the last few weeks.

The two suspects, a 28-year-old woman from Golden and a 27-year-old man, were arrested on Oct. 13 after RCMP deployed a spike belt at the Peavine bridge trying to disable the vehicle, which had eluded East Kootenay Traffic Services at high speeds from the Creston area.

“East Kootenay Traffic Services, along with the Police Dog Service and Cranbrook RCMP are thankful that these two individuals were taken into custody. Throughout the day there were several instances where people in the public could have been harmed by the careless actions of these two individuals,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

The woman is facing recommended charges such as Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possessing of Stolen Property, and Flight from Police, among others. She also has several outstanding warants for her arrest that include fraud, uttering threats, failing to attend court and breach of court orders, according to police.

Police are recommending charges of Dangerous Operation, Possess Stolen Property, Flight from Police and Obstruction against him, who also is also facing outstanding warrants for his arrest that include breaching court orders and failing to comply with probation.

The investigation began in late September when a pickup truck was stolen out of Lethbridge. In earlly October, a vehicle parked in Fernie had its license plate stole and replaced with another.

On Oct. 13, the two were spotted in a vehicle at the 7-Eleven in Creston, but evaded East Kootenay Traffic Services after speeding through a field. A second officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it had sped off towards Cranbrook.

Based on complaints about the speed of the suspects, who had blown through a construction zone and also collided with another parked vehicle, police were able to track it while moving towards Cranbrook.

It was stoped by the spike belt at Peavine Bridge, which was deployed by Cranbrook RCMP members.

Your Cranbrook Municipal Election Candidates

General Voting Day is Saturday, Oct. 20, at Laurie Middle School from 8 am to 8 pm. Advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Cranbrook Senior Centre on 17th Ave. South and 2nd Street South, from 8 am to 8 pm

