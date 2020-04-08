RCMP looking for truck stolen overnight in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMPare looking for a pickup truck stolen overnight from the 600-Block of King Street West.

RCMP received a call at about 1:30 Wednesday morning from the owner of a 1979 white GMC pickup truck. The owner said at the time that he saw the vehicle driving away.

RCMP flooded the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The vehicle is a white 1979 GMC pickup. The license plate associated to the truck is MX5050.

If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small businesses say fed’s singular approach to wage subsidies doesn’t fit them all
Next story
Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Just Posted

Camping, motorized recreation restricted at Koocanusa

Restrictions in effect immediately for spring and summer

RCMP looking for truck stolen overnight in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMPare looking for a pickup truck stolen overnight from the 600-Block… Continue reading

Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt in Kimberley

Kimberley’s Summit Church wants local kids to continue to feel the Easter… Continue reading

Communication through Art

On Monday morning Lisa Ostendorf put some touch-ups to the painting she… Continue reading

Wasa Triathlon rescheduled for August

The 2020 Gerick Sports Wasa Triathlon, originally scheduled for June 13 to… Continue reading

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Emergency COVID-19 funding now available for children with special needs

Funding to be used to help support families through uncertain times of pandemic

Revenue dip needed to qualify for wage subsidy drops to 15% in March: Trudeau

Wage subsidy would over 75% of each employee’s salary for qualifying businesses

B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

Easter weekend approaches, camping already closed

Air Canada says it will apply for wage subsidy to rehire workers after cutting 16,500 jobs

Air Canada said March revenues fell by more than 30 per cent year over year

Canadians urged to include pets in their COVID-19 emergency plans

That includes plans about who will care for them if the owner is hospitalized

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19 world update: Joy in Wuhan as lockdown lifted; Pope denounces profiteers

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news items from around the world

Blasting through the West Kootenay

80 years ago; ‘Pretty near all the people from Fruitvale were working on it’

Most Read