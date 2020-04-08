RCMP looking for truck stolen overnight in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMPare looking for a pickup truck stolen overnight from the 600-Block of King Street West.

RCMP received a call at about 1:30 Wednesday morning from the owner of a 1979 white GMC pickup truck. The owner said at the time that he saw the vehicle driving away.

RCMP flooded the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The vehicle is a white 1979 GMC pickup. The license plate associated to the truck is MX5050.

If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471