RCMP looking for speed watching volunteers

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for volunteers to help out with Speed Watch, a group that tracks, records and reports on speeding in high crash areas in the community.

While portable speed radar equipment and big flashing reader boards give drivers instant feedback on how fast they are going, Speed Watch volunteers can track those drivers and report back to police.

RCMP say Speed Watch helps police allocate resources to deter speeding and reduce crashes. Training and equipment will be provided to volunteers who wish to get involved.

If you have a few hours to spare each month the Cranbrook RCMP wants to hear from you. Please contact Cst. Katie Forgeron at the Cranbrook Detachment by calling 250-489-3471, or stop by and pick up a volunteer application form.