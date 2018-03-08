UPDATED: Owner of memory card located

Police have identified the owner of a memory card with wedding photos and images of Fort Steele.

Cranbrook RCMP recently had a memory card turned in to the detachment. RCMP are hoping to return the photos to the owner and are requesting help from the public.

There is a photo of a female OPP Police officer with the name we believe to be “K. RYDER” on the name tag. There are also wedding photos on the card. There appears to be a link to Cranbrook as there are also photos from Fort Steele and the CP Rail Christmas train.

Anyone with any information about who this memory card might belong to is asked to contact Cst Forgeron at the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.