RCMP investigating string of thefts

Cranbrook RCMP are currently investigating a string of thefts which occurred in the early morning of September 13.

On that day, Cranbrook RCMP received several calls about thefts from vehicles. The unknown suspect went into several vehicles within a three block radius and took numerous items including bank cards and credit cards.

RCMP were later told that a credit card stolen from one of the scenes was used at a local business. Officers were able to get a photo of the suspect and are asking members of the public to help identify the man. He is described as Caucasian with puffy hair, light pants, six feet tall and about 200 pounds.

Cranbrook Detachment is asking anyone who might be able to identify the male in the photo to contact them at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org

