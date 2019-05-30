RCMP investigating stolen dirtbike in Cranbrook

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police non-emergency line

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a stolen dirtbike from the 1200 block of 23rd St S.

Police responded to a report of a stolen dirt bike that had been taken the night before May 29.

The 2018 Husqvarna 300TE dirt bike was stolen out of an unlocked garage. It is described as having special detailing should be recognizable if seen on the roadway or in the bush.

“What’s sad about this theft is that the 17-year-old owner of the dirt bike worked to get the money to pay for the bike himself,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “If there is someone out there who can help us get the bike back to the young man it would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information about the dirt bike is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

