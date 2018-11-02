Still from video captioned ‘Make em dance’ shows exploding device thrown from vehicle at people huddled on Fletcher Street.

WATCH: RCMP investigating report of fireworks thrown from car at homeless people

A video captures cruel prank as exploding device tossed at two people huddled against a building

Chilliwack RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed exploding fireworks being thrown at homeless people the night before Halloween to come forward with information.

“We are investigating,” said RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail of the UFVRD, about a report that came in to police just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Three or four men reportedly threw fireworks or some type of explosive device at two people huddled against a building in the 9300-block of Nowell Street, across from Ruth and Naomi’s Mission

The video captioned “Make em dance” and posted by a teen on SnapChat has angered and disgusted many Chilliwack residents who posted about the cruelty, as it shows the fireworks flying out of a car window and exploding midair as someone screams in fear.

There may have been more incidents that night but the RCMP only had the one report.

“Fortunately no one was injured,” said Rail.

“We are asking the public who may have video or information to contact us,” said Cpl. Rail.

The non-emergency RCMP number to call is 604-792-4611.

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
X gender identity now recognized on B.C. IDs

Just Posted

The Choice gathers $14,200 worth of clothes for local school kids

The Choice Shop held their second-annual Thanksgiving Back this past October, an… Continue reading

Two found dead in vehicle near Cranbrook

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Kimberley Transfer Station reconstruction begins

Building was damaged in a July fire

The mystery of the grave of William St. George Voyle Coles

Local historian David Humphrey had been asked to assist the Legion in… Continue reading

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

JGC Fluor gets go-ahead to start construction on LNG Canada

Notice to Proceed issued on Tuesday, October 30

Protesters delay debate involving ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon

Police intervened in Toronto as chanting protesters delayedthe start of a debate featuring Steve Bannon

Teacher shortage leaves B.C. French immersion class learning in English

Concerned parents seek to speak to school board, advocate for solutions for teacher shortage

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Impoverishment for the British, war for the Irish

Brexit and the UK/Ireland Border

Woensdregt: What is the Gospel? [Hint: It’s not what you think]

Rev. Yme Woensdregt What is the Gospel? Well, it depends on who… Continue reading

Most Read