Cranbrook RCMP responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning on the west side of Cranbrook. Chad St. Pierre Photography photo.

RCMP investigating fatal collision

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-car accident on Saturday morning in Cranbrook.

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 3/95 near Cranbrook city limits on Saturday morning.

According to RCMP, the collision occured when a Chevrolet Malibu sedan was attempting to make a left turn off a frontage road and was struck broadside by a southbound Ford Explorer.

Police said the man, who was driving the Malibu, was pronnounced deceased at the scene, while a passenger was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the Explorer did not appear to sustain any significant injuries.

Highway traffic heading west and eastbound near Wattsville Rd. was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic for four hours while East Kootenay Traffic Services and a Collision Reconstructionist conducted an investigation.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision, say RCMP.

RDEK board votes against supporting tourism tenure

