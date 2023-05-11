(Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

RCMP investigating assault in Cranbrook Community Forest

A woman was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man on the morning of May 8

Cranbrook RCMP is currently investigating an alleged assault that took place in the Community Forest.

A female reported that she was approached by an unknown man and assaulted at the disc golf course in the Community Forest on May 8 between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

“We are asking anyone who might be in the possession of dash cameras and who may have been in the vicinity of 24 Ave. North, up behind the spray park and on toward College Way, between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. to contact us in order to possibly assist in our investigation,” Cst. Katie Forgeron reported in a news release.

“At this time, we do not feel there is a risk to the public, however, if you are in the area we suggest being mindful of your surroundings,” she added.

