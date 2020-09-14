(Paul Bride/SeatoSky)

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

The Sea to Sky gondola has had its line cut again for the second time in just over two years.

Squamish RCMP said they were told by the company around 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) that the line had been cut and the gondola had crashed into the mountain.

Multiple agencies including the Squamish RCMP, the Sea to Sky General Investigation Section, the West Vancouver Police Department and the Integrated Police Dog Services have descended on the area to begin an investigation.

“We are only a few hours into this investigation and we ask the public to stay out of the area, said Sgt. Sascha Banks. “The Sea to Sky Gondola is an integral part of this community and we very lucky no one was injured. Someone in our area has seen something or has heard something and we are asking them to call us immediately with any information.”

The gondola line was previously cut in August 2019 but no arrests have been announced in that case. The company had installed extra security measures before it reopened to the public for the Family Day long weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-892-6100, of if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to the website www.solvecrime.ca.

