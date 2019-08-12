RCMP identify suspect who fled stolen vehicle Friday

Police have identified the suspect they pursued from a stolen vehicle on Friday, Aug. 9., according to a tweet from the detachment posted August 10.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for man who fled on foot from stolen vehicle

Cranbrook RCMP tweeted Friday morning they were searching the area surrounding Pritchard Road east of Cranbrook for a man who fled a stolen vehicle. The RCMP urged the public to be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour and to avoid hitchhiking.

“When packing incidentals for a brisk run from a stolen truck,” the tweet reads, “please ensure you take your court papers with you to provide a little challenge to the officers looking to identify you. It was gonna happen anyway but, we really do appreciate the assistance!”

No information about the suspect’s identity or if charges may be applied has so far been released by the RCMP.


paul.rodgers@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility
Next story
Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

Just Posted

WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

WestJet Link, will begin operating nonstop flights starting October 27

WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

WestJet announced that its regional airline, WestJet Link, will begin operating nonstop… Continue reading

RCMP identify suspect who fled stolen vehicle Friday

Police have identified the suspect they pursued from a stolen vehicle on… Continue reading

Tourism Kimberley to seek new ED

Current ED Jesse Ferguson will be leaving at the end of September

Bruce Cockburn in town

A Bruce Cockburn appearance in Cranbrook is an event. Almost 600 people… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby In ‘Wolfpack,’ two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup… Continue reading

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Devoted attitude key to job success in B.C.

Check out the Kootenay edition of the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on August 22

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Most Read