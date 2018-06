The remains of Lemar Halimi were discovered in May

RCMP say foul play is suspected after a body was discovered between Nelson and Castlegar in May.

The remains of 22-year-old Lemar Halimi were found near Beasley Road near Highway 3A on May 8. Halimi was later reported missing May 16, according to an RCMP statement.

The investigation is now being led by the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit.