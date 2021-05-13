RCMP have suspect identified in rash of local thefts

Police have a suspect in a rash of recent thefts from local businesses, while some stolen material has been recovered and returned.

Cranbrook RCMP said the city has experienced a slightly higher than normal call volumes for break and enters in to local businesses this week.

For example, police say one business in the 2100-block of Cranbrook St. N has been hit several times. Top Crop Garden Farm and Pet have posted numerous updates on social media in recent days, describing overnight thefts of plants and product stock.

After investigation and tips from the public, RCMP members attended a location and seized several plants which had been taken from a business.

“We are very thankful that the public forwarded information to us in order to further our investigation,” said Cst Katie Forgeron with the RCMP.

Anyone who has any information relating to the investigation is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-489-3471.