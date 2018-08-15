(RCMP handout)

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Mounties are being deployed to the communities most affected by the 560 wildfires burning across B.C.

Dep. Comm. Brenda Butterworth-Carr said Wednesday that officers have been sent to the central, northern and southern portions of the province, along with resources and specialized equipment.

The BC RCMP Division Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, she said, to coordinate resource requests, logistics, planning and support services for Mounties’ wellness and safety.

Resources on the ground will include additional officers to help staff check points and simply providing relief to local detachments.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

As wildfire conditions across the province vary, the RCMP asks everyone who is subject to an evacuation order or alert, or is travelling by check points, to exercise caution and patience.

More than 3,370 firefighters are working around B.C., including 436 personnel from other provinces, Parks Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand. A province-wide statement of emergency was declared Wednesday as well.

The fires show no signs of abating, as the forecast calls for hot and dry weather, as well as lightning, for much of B.C.

– with files from Katya Slepian

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. not prepared for a Humboldt Broncos bus crash, group says

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

UPDATE: Search for missing Cranbrook woman enters third day

The search for a Cranbrook woman missing in the Jumbo Pass area… Continue reading

BC Wildfire Service to conduct planned ignition on Lost Dog fires this morning

The BC Wildifre Serivce is hoping to conduct a planned ignition on… Continue reading

Evacuation Alert rescinded for Corbin area

Leach Creek wildfire 95 per cent guarded, remains estimated at 30 hectares

Latest fire update for Cranbrook Invermere zone from BC Wildfire Service

Six wildfires of note burning in the two zones

Anne Edwards’ Typewriter

Current editor Barry Coulter tries it out the technology used by a former editor

B.C. not prepared for a Humboldt Broncos bus crash, group says

An air ambulance advocacy group wants an overhaul of B.C.’s emergency medical system in rural regions

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said day to recognize painful legacy would boost understanding

RCMP deploys officers to help B.C. communities impacted by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to communities particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

My vapour-locked tour of Cranbrook

I came back into Cranbrook Friday afternoon via Highway 93/95. Temperatures were… Continue reading

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

B.C. gangster charged after man allegedly beaten with a golf club

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Are you Canada’s next Masterchef?

Home cooks looking to follow their cuisine dreams can apply now.

Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Ottawa funds farm projects to conserve water, remove invasive species

Most Read