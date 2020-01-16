RCMP, Conservation officers, locals attempt to save elk in frozen river

Local emergency services personnel teamed up with rural residents to try and save an elk that had fallen through the ice at Bull River on Wednesday.

RCMP members responded to a call by kayakers on Bull river attempting to reach an elk that had fallen through the ice on the river and was caught in a hole.

Working alongside thethe B.C. Conservation Officers Service, CP Rail employees and lcoal residents, attempts were made to help the animal out of the water.

The elk managed to remove itself, but then wandered back into the hole.

However, the group was able to get the elk out o the water a second time and into a horse trailer, where it was taken to a nearby property to reccuperate.

Unfortunately, the elk succumbed to it’s injuries overnight.

The Cranbrook RCMP expressed gratitude for those who assisted with the elk but remind people that it is dangerous to venture out into frigid waters in freezing temperatures to assist animals.



