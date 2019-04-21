Police have secured a portion of Gyro Beach in Kelowna. Witnesses on scene say a body was found. (Sydney Morton/Kelowna Capital News)

RCMP confirm witnesses say body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

  • Apr. 21, 2019 5:00 p.m.
  • News

Update 3:40 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed a body was found floating in the waters of Okanagan Lake near Gyro Beach.

Police received the call at 2:23 p.m. about what appeared to be a person floating face down in the lake. RCMP officers responded to the scene along with paramedics and firefighters. The BC Coroners Service has been called in to conduct an investigation.

Read More: Pets still missing after Peachland home fire

Read More: ‘No answers:’ Canadians react to Sri Lanka bombings that killed hundreds

“The investigation remains in its early stages at this time, as police work alongside the coroner to identify the deceased,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Once the individual is identified, our next priority will be to properly notify their next of kin.”

Gyro Beach remains closed to give emergency crews access to the scene. The RCMP say they expect it will remain closed for a number of hours to allow police and coroners to conduct their investigation.

Read More: Regional district backs more consultation on plans to help caribou

Read More: Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

We would greatly appreciate it if the general public would avoid the immediate area at this time,” O’Donaghey added.

RCMP have not confirmed the victim’s particulars, but a witness at the scene said the body appeared to be that of a woman in her 20s who was fully dressed in a flannel shirt and boots.

Original Story:

A portion of Gyro Beach Park was closed Sunday (April 21) afternoon after a body was found.

Witnesses told the Capital News that bystanders pulled the body from the lake after a child was the first to locate it.

Part of the beach and public park in Kelowna is secured with police tape and several RCMP officers are on scene.

More to come.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian killed in Mexico, consular officials assisting family: Global Affairs

Just Posted

Fire Department called to trailer fire south of Cranbrook

Cranbrook Fire Department and emergency services were called to the scene of… Continue reading

Outlaws host West Kootenay in Tournament

The Cranbrook Lacrosse Association had their first indoor lacrosse tournament of the year

Rogues look to build on last season success

The Rocky Mountain Rogues have started practices for their 2019 season

Accident at downtown Cranbrook intersection

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident at 2nd Street… Continue reading

Ecosystem restoration burns planned for Premier Lake area

Burns to start within next two weeks depending on weather conditions

‘No answers:’ Canadians react to Sri Lanka bombings that killed hundreds

The co-ordinated bomb attacks killed at least 207 people and injured 450 more on Easter Sunday

Hugs & Slugs

Slugs: Huge Slugs to the rude, abusive elderly couple at the Superstore… Continue reading

RCMP confirm witnesses say body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Structure fire displaces Sparwood family

Family uninjured. One pet lost. House remains uninhabitable due to severe damage.

Most Read