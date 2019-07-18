RCMP confirm two motorcyclists killed in accident

Two motorcycles ran into the back of a vehicle towing a boat trailer on highway near Cranbrook

Two people were killed Wednesday, just south of Cranbrook in a collision involving a boat trailer and motorcycles, RCMP are reporting.

Cranbrook RCMP, East Kootenay Traffic Services and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a fatal collision south of Cranbrook Wednesday afternoon, July 17.

Preliminary information released by the RCMP said that at least two motorcycles in a group of three ran into the back of a vehicle towing a boat trailer that had slowed down.

CLEAR – #BCHwy3 at Monroe Lake Rd to single lane alternating traffic due to vehicle incident. Expect delays. #Cranbrook #Moyie #Yahk — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 18, 2019

The accident happened at about 4:30 pm, on Highway 3/95 at Monroe Lake Road, about 20 kilometres south of Cranbrook.

RCMP confirmed two people died in the collision but as of press time it is unknown if the third motorcyclist sustained any injuries.

Hwy 3/95 was closed in both directions while police investigated the cause of this crash.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call East Kootenay Traffic Services in Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.