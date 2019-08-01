RCMP confirm robbery at Kootenay Savings Radium Branch

Columbia Valley RCMP have confirmed that there was a robbery at Kootenay Savings Credit Union in Radium on Thursday morning.

”Local Columbia Valley RCMP Sergeant Darren Kakuno confirmed the incident with the Columbia Valley Pioneer newspaper early this afternoon, telling them the police had received a “hold up alarm” from the bank in the morning, that police had attended immediately “and confirmed that they were robbed”, but that the suspect had already fled the scene on foot.

“We don’t have any vehicle description (for a potential getaway vehicle for the suspect) at this point,” said Sgt. Kakuno, adding that the suspect was described as being roughly 5 feet 8 inches in height, wearing jeans and a black Carhartt hoodie, and wearing a mask and gloves. Owing to the breaking nature of the incident, the police could not offer further details such as exactly what the suspect made off with or precisely what time the robbery happened. Sgt. Kakuno did say there was “no weapon (used in the robbery) that we’re aware of,” and added that, in part because of the mask, he is as yet uncertain of the suspect’s gender.

A spokesperson for Kootenay Savings said that other branches, including the one in Kimberley were closed for a time on Thursday “as a precaution” but then re-opened.