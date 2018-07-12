1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 3 near Sparwood involving a vehicle and a falling tree, according to BC RCMP Traffic Services.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. MDT Thursday, just 8 kilometres west of Sparwood, a motorcycle was trying to pass a vehicle when a tree simultaneously fell across the highway.

“The motorcyclist was hit by that tree, was knocked off his bike and he subsequently succumbed to his injures as result of this collision,” Cst. Mike Halskov said.

BC Ambulance Service, BC Coroners Services, East Kootenay Traffic Services and Sparwood RCMP are all investigating this collision.

DriveBC reported the highway was re-open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

