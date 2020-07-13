RCMP confirm fatality in Bootleg Mountain biking accident

Kimberley RCMP have confirmed there was a fatality in a mountain biking accident on Bootleg Mountain on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Cpl. Kate Bamber of the Kimberley RCMP says that the initial call went to the BC Ambulance Service.

“When they attended it was clear there was a need for Search and Rescue,” Bamber said. “When Kimberley Search and Rescue attended, they called the RCMP as the individual was deceased.”

Bamber says the Kimberley RCMP and the coroner attended the scene.

“It was a terribly, tragic mountain biking accident,” Bamber said. “The people were visiting our community.”

Bootleg Mountain is located in the St. Mary Valley near Kimberley.

