RCMP busy over long weekend with impaired drivers

With another Victoria Day holiday in the books, Cranbrook RCMP has reported that they spent the bulk of their long weekend taking impaired drivers off the roadways.

In total, 22 impaired drivers were taken off the road over the course of the three-day weekend. Koocanusa was an apparent hotspot for impaired driving activity, and the Saturday brought forth the majority of the calls received by RCMP.

Six impaired drivers were located on Friday, 11 on Saturday and five on Sunday. In total, Cranbrook RCMP issued three 24-hour prohibitions, 13 three-day prohibitions, one seven-day prohibition and four 90-day prohibitions to drivers.

Additionally, numerous ATVs, side-by-sides and other vehicles were impounded as a result of the impaired driving investigations.

Other highlights that kept the RCMP busy included issuing tickets for no insurance, failure to produce a driver’s license and registration, minors in possession of open liquor, failure to wear a helmet and cutting green timber. More than 50 violation tickets were issued as a result of these various infractions.