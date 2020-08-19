Left to right: S/Sgt. Kelly Hunter (BC Sheriffs Service), Cst. Katie Forgeron (RCMP), Steve Mercandelli (Cranbrook Dodge), Cst. Pete Sanders (RCMP), Lisa Barnes (Max’s Place. Trevor Crawley photo.

RCMP bike patrol chase ‘culprits’ in Cops for Kids fundraiser

RCMP members were in hot pursuit of three ‘culprits’ on the Rails 2 Trails Wednesday morning as part of a Cops for Kids fundraiser.

Volunteers donned stripped jerseys and pedalled off ahead of Cst. Katie Forgeron and Cst. Pete Sanders, who generously provided a head start before starting the chase on their E-bikes.

Lisa Barnes, with Max’s Place, S/Sgt. Kelly Hunter, with the B.C. Sheriff’s Service and Steve Mercandelli, with Cranbrook Dodge, served as the volunteer ‘culprits’ on the lam from RCMP bike patrol members.

However, in a stunning twist at the end of the ride, Barnes and Hunter tore off their stripped uniforms, revealing Cops for Kids jerseys underneath. Unfortunately for Mercandelli, he didn’t have a similar jersey and was subsequently handcuffed and ’arrested’ — all in good fun to promote an upcoming Jail and Bail event.

Upcoming Cops for Kids events are planned at the Tamarack Centre on Aug. 22, where Barnes and Hunter will be riding stationary bikes high up on a scissor lift from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both riders have a goal of $1,000 and will not stop until they reach that amount. Sandor Rentals has donated the scissor lift, and Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse will be present, providing burgers by donation.

A few days later, on Aug. 26-27, Hunter and Barnes will be riding for 24 hours straight on stationary bikes underneath the Rotary Park Bandstand, starting at noon and ending at noon the following day.

Most Read