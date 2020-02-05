RCMP asking East Kootenay residents to stay clear of Wasa as incident is unfolding

Police say incident is contained to one residence

Kimberley RCMP are responding to an incident in Wasa, and residents are being advised that they can expect to see an increased police presence in the community, as the incident is still unfolding.

The incident began in the late evening hours of Tuesday, February 4, 2020 when the Kimberley RCMP received a complaint.

“The incident is developing at this time, and police have contained a single residence,” said Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Chris Newel. “RCMP is asking the general public to avoid the Wasa area until such time as the situation is resolved.”

RCMP ask that media and social media users refrain from publicizing the physical location of the officers.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) and specially trained negotiators have been called to the scene to assist.