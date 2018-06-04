RCMP ask for tips on rash of break-ins

Police investigating a number of thefts from vehicles and residences over the weekend.

Cranbrook RCMP are putting out the call for information or witnesses to several break ins that occured over the weekend on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police were called to several break ins to vehicles and residences in the neighbourhood around St. Marys School to Highlands and the Brookview Crescent area, where various items were stolen.

Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public to reach out if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area, or if any residents have video surveillance on their properties that operated between midnight, June 2, to 6 a.m the following morning.

Police ask that anyone with information please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org

Previous story
Province bans open burning in Kootenays
Next story
Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Just Posted

RCMP ask for tips on rash of break-ins

Police investigating a number of thefts from vehicles and residences over the weekend.

Province bans open burning in Kootenays

Category 3 fires to be prohibited effective Friday, June 8.

Public meeting dates set for Columbia River Treaty consultations

Officials to provide update on negotiations, gather feedback on community priorities.

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

VIDEO: Parents, students protest against speeding drivers near Cranbrook school

Traffic along 11th Ave S by Amy Woodland can be dangerous for young children who use crosswalks.

WATCH: Cranbrook residents protest federal pipeline purchase

Protesters take part in a nation-wide day of action

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Discuss death at Cranbrook’s first ‘Death Cafe’

This Wednesday, Cranbrook residents will have the opportunity to participate in the city’s first Death Cafe

WATCH: Newly born fawn takes first steps in Cranbrook

A fawn, born Monday morning, June 4, takes its first tentative steps in a Cranbrook backyard.

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Most Read