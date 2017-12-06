RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from the Integrated Road Safety Unit attempted to stop a red Ford F350 pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 3/93 near Cranbrook.

The pickup truck was travelling at a high rate of speed, and did not stop for police.

While attempting to flee, the pickup passed multiple vehicles and continued on in the wrong lane, nearly causing a head-on collision.

The pickup was last seen on Tie Lake Road near Jaffray.

A few hours later, this same vehicle was reported by Canadian Pacific Railway employees as being stuck on the railway tracks. Alert employees were able to stop their train in time to avoid hitting the pickup, and gave details to police on the pickup’s direction of travel.

Police from East Kootenay Traffic Services, the Cranbrook RCMP and Police Dog Services were able to arrest a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man. Both are believed to be from Northern B.C., and are scheduled to appear in Cranbrook court later this month on multiple charges, including dangerous driving, flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this pickup truck in the early evening of December 2 to contact East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.

Previous story
B.C. man stunned to learn he won $ 16.7 million
Next story
This flu season nothing to sneeze at

Just Posted

Rural fire services receive donations

The RDEK’s Rural Fire and Rescue Service in the South Country is… Continue reading

Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Bountiful polygamist leader back in Cranbrook Supreme Court next week.

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Calgary Olympic bid should not include Lake Louise: Stetski

Plans for Calgary to bid on the 2026 Olympic winter games should… Continue reading

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7

Godspell; Fearmongering about electoral reform; The deer

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

Most Read