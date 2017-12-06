RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from the Integrated Road Safety Unit attempted to stop a red Ford F350 pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 3/93 near Cranbrook.

The pickup truck was travelling at a high rate of speed, and did not stop for police.

While attempting to flee, the pickup passed multiple vehicles and continued on in the wrong lane, nearly causing a head-on collision.

The pickup was last seen on Tie Lake Road near Jaffray.

A few hours later, this same vehicle was reported by Canadian Pacific Railway employees as being stuck on the railway tracks. Alert employees were able to stop their train in time to avoid hitting the pickup, and gave details to police on the pickup’s direction of travel.

Police from East Kootenay Traffic Services, the Cranbrook RCMP and Police Dog Services were able to arrest a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man. Both are believed to be from Northern B.C., and are scheduled to appear in Cranbrook court later this month on multiple charges, including dangerous driving, flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this pickup truck in the early evening of December 2 to contact East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.