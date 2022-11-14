A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RCMP arrest Hydro-Québec employee allegedly sending secrets to China

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court Tuesday

The RCMP say they have arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Québec employee who allegedly sent trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Que., Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The force says its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Que., south of Montreal, allegedly had access to the relevant information as part of his job at the provincial utility.

The RCMP says the provincially owned corporation is a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.

The force says foreign interference has emerged as a priority for law enforcement, adding that it is working with at-risk sectors to improve Canada’s response and resiliency.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChinaQuebecspies

Previous story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change
Next story
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.
City moving forward on sewer service to Shadow Mountain

Joshua Sutherland was recognized by Cranbrook city council and acting mayor Wes Graham for capturing bronze at the World Kickboxing Championship. Trevor Crawley photo.
Cranbrook kickboxer captures bronze at World Championship

Crnabrook RCMP is searching for Evelynn ‘Betsy’ Smith, who was last seen in Jaffray on Friday (Nov11) evening at 9 p.m. Photo RCMP handout.
Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing youth

A member of the Royal Canadian Legion leaves a poppy on a wreath laid at the Cenotaph following a Remembrance Day ceremony in Cranbrook on Nov. 11. Trevor Crawley photo.
Ceremony marks Remembrance Day in Cranbrook