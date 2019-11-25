RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound lent vehicle

Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

West Shore RCMP warns drivers to be careful about who they lend their vehicles to after arresting a Canada-wide prohibited driver late Friday night.

Officers were on a routine patrol along Ocean Boulevard in Colwood when they scanned the licence plate of a vehicle in front of them around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

“The scan showed that the vehicle belonged to a man, but it was apparent that the driver at the time was a woman,” said Const. Nany Saggar, Media Relations Officer for West Shore RCMP.

“The officer on duty found that to be odd so they pulled the driver over and found that she was not only prohibited from driving country-wide but she also wasn’t allowed to be in a car without the owner.”

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP catches driver going 50 kilometres over speed limit

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP spend four hours searching for roving hikers

Police confirmed that the vehicle wasn’t stolen, but borrowed from someone else. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The woman was arrested and given a new court date with a new charge, due to the breach of her previous conditions of release.

“It’s really unfortunate for the registered owner,” Saggar said.

“Our officers are working hard to enforce the laws and be proactive about traffic enforcement, but we encourage drivers to pay attention to who is borrowing your vehicle. If you lend your car to somebody, you should know their history and what their credentials are.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Most Read