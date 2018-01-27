RCMP arrest ‘bloodied’ man in downtown core

Charges are pending after Cranbrook RCMP arrested a man in the downtown core on Friday evening.

Police responded after a complaint of a ‘bloodied’ man with an axe and made the arrest without incident, according to an update on the Cranbrook RCMP twitter feed.

Investigators learned the injuries sustained occurred in a previous altercation and was not related to the axe.

No further information has been provided.