Randy Tapp running for Cranbrook city council

Tapp one of five candidates vying for open council seat

A longtime area resident and volunteer is running in an upcoming municipal byelection set for May 11th.

Randy Tapp has been campaigning for the last few weeks and wants to bring his skill set as a listener and problem solver to city hall.

Tapp ran during the general election last fall, but has been involved politically in the past, serving as Area E director with the Regional District of East Kootenay for 10 years in the 1990s.

“I see a lot of good things happening in Cranbrook and we are progressing in a lot of ways,” Tapp said. “There are some very good things happening, but at the same time, I want to be sure that we have a long-term plan and vision for the future.”

Tapp has experience as a business owner, and brings a diverse education background with degrees in physical education, education and mining technology.

For years, he ran a weekly drop-in dance event at Rotary Park that blossomed into Summer Sounds — a summer-long program of concerts with performances at the bandstand. Now, it is administered under the umbrella of the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, with Tapp as one of the founding board members.

Additionally, Tapp is actively involved with organizations such as the Cranbrook and District Arts Council and the Cranbrook Community Theatre.

Tapp said a love of community involvement dates back to his youth, when he was selected to go for a trip to the B.C. Legislature in Victoria.

“I think the community is so much better when people are involved, so I will do my best to engage people and groups and ideas to get things going and make us more vibrant for the future,” he said.

During his time on the RDEK board, he said he fought to have Cranbrook designated as a regional hospital rather than Trail, and also had a role with the committee that helped found the Columbia Basin Trust. Tapp also noted he had a hand in creating the Re-Use It program at the RDEK transfer station in Cranbrook.

If elected, he says he wants to learn as much as he can about city departments and staff to foster a team environment while ensuring that all resources are being maximized as efficiently as possible. He also noted the issue of a proposed indoor facility at Balment Park and hopes to make some more transparent processes at city hall.

With a 26 per cent turnout in the general municipal elections last year, Tapp is encouraging Cranbrook residents to get involved and cast their ballot on election day.

The byelection was triggered after former Councillor Danielle Eaton announced her resignation in January.

