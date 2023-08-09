Little change was seen between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 8 and 9, at the site of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in the Shuswap. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Little change was seen between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 8 and 9, at the site of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in the Shuswap. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Rainfall helps hold growth of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire in the Shuswap

Wildfire service to conduct planned ignitions on fire’s south flank

There’s been little change to the state of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reported conditions of the 4,823-hectare Shuswap blaze had not shifted significantly in the past 48 hours.

Sharing information provided by the BCWS, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said in an Aug. 9 fire update that rainfall and cooler temperatures in the region helped to reduce fire behaviour. However, it wasn’t enough to have a significant impact on fire fuel conditions in the deeper, dry layers. The CSRD noted “fires also burn in tree root systems underground.”

The CSRD said heavy equipment continues guard construction on the fire’s south flank, to reduce fire movement towards North Shuswap communities.

Read more: Province funds wildfire evacuation route planning in Shuswap

Read more: Fire guard being constructed for Shuswap communities south of Adams Lake blaze

“A BC Wildfire unit crew is preparing to conduct planned ignitions on the south flank following the equipment line,” said the CSRD, adding the BCWS and BC Hydro continue to work on plans to restore power to the evacuated areas.

All evacuation orders and alerts issued for the Lower East Adams Lake and East Bush Creek wildfires remain in place and are being evaluated daily.

The CSRD’s Emergency Support Services reception centre is currently operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSRD office at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE in Salmon Arm.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
25 years later: Winnipeg man looks to Kelowna for answers after dad’s death

Just Posted

Kim Mitchell headlines Friday, Aug. 11, at Rocking the Kootenays Festival in Cranbrook. (Al Pettman photo)
Kim Mitchell, welcome to the neighbourhood

Clayton Boardman, on right, receives the bronze medal at the award ceremonies on Aug. 7, alongside fellow competitors Matthew Gardner, centre, and Peter Von Niessen, left. Boardman competed in the Hunter 21+ Men category. It was his first time at a national archery competition (Gillian Francis photo)
Local archers bring strong competition at Canadian Outdoor 3D Championships

Cranbrook-based pro disc golfer Casey Hanemayer is Canadian National Champion. Photo courtesy of Andre Lodder - Parked Pro.
Cranbrook disc golfer wins Canadian National Championship

This photo taken near Cranbrook shows a meteor streaking through the constellation Aquila.
Watch for Perseid Meteor Shower Sunday