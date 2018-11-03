Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

As the weather cools to typical November temperatures, in comes the snow and rain.

Environment Canada has issued several snowfall warnings across B.C., including in the Peace River region, stretches of Highway 3, 97 and in the Shuswap.

In B.C.’s Peace River and along Highway 97 through the Pine Pass, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall this evening before tapering to flurries around noon on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster is calling for about 15 centimetres of snow from Eagle to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Rain mixed with snow will begin on the highway passes Saturday, the forecaster said, but freezing levels will lower and cause precipitation to change to heavy snow by the evening hours. The snow is expected to taper Sunday morning.

All the snow through B.C.’s Interior brings rainfall warnings for the Lower Mainland.

Anywhere from 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is anticipated to fall into Saturday night over Howe Sound and the northern parts of Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley. The rain will diminish Sunday morning as the system moves out of the region, Environment Canada said.

Feds 'violating' Canadians' privacy with data request: Scheer

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.'s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

