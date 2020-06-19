Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police are reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal and dangerous. (Progress file)

With warmer summer weather here and as COVID-19 restrictions ease off, CN Police Service is reminding folks not to venture out on railway tracks while enjoying the great outdoors.

Trespassing on railway property is not only dangerous, but also illegal.

As a result, CN Police will be on patrol in communities throughout the province to ensure people are obeying the law.

They are reminding people to only cross railway tracks at designated public/pedestrian crossings, to obey the railway crossing control devices and do not attempt to beat the train, and to always look both ways and listen before crossing.

“Be aware of your surroundings and look, listen, live,” reads the announcement.

Across the province last year, seven people were killed and 10 were seriously injured in railway crossing and trespassing incidents.

Those who are caught trespassing could be subject to a $115 ticket under the Railway Safety Act of Canada. Criminal charges and a fine of up to $50,000 are also possible.

