Rail crossing improvements, traffic light install to close McPhee Road next week

The closure is expected to last four weeks, permanent traffic lights to be installed at intersection

Improvements to the rail crossing and traffic lights at the McPhee Road and Theatre Road intersection in Cranbrook will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. McPhee Road will be closed from Theatre Road to Industrial Road F for several weeks. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Improvements to the rail crossing and traffic lights at the McPhee Road and Theatre Road intersection in Cranbrook will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

The project will see the completion of railway crossings as well as permanent traffic lights installed at the intersection.

The project is being undertaken in partnership with CP Rail, who will be completing the crossing updates, the City of Cranbrook said in a press release.

“The project is designed to enhance public safety at the McPhee grade crossing to further reduce the risk of collisions,” the City said. “Upgrades will be made to the train detection system, which will integrate with the traffic signal systems at the McPhee/Theatre Road intersection, with new lights, bells and gates being installed. Upgrades will also be made on the Rails to Trails pathway, along with improvements to signage, pavement markings, and lighting.”

There will be a road closure in place while the work is being completed.

Starting Sept. 21 McPhee Road will be closed from Theatre Road to Industrial Road F. The closure is expected to last four weeks, says the City, adding that they will be upgrading utilities in the area in order to properly and safely complete the work.

“We ask that businesses and residents avoid the area to allow our contractor to complete the work as safely and quickly as possible. Theatre Road will experience some disruptions as we get further into the project when we complete the intersection work,” the City said.

$500,000 in funding is coming from the federal government’s Rail Safety Improvement Program, while the City is shelling out $125,000 to the project: $100,000 from the City’s road program and $25,000 from surplus.

The traffic lights are a City cost at $483,300, funded from road development cost charges and the capital works reserve.