Radium Fire Department responded to fire at CANFOR mill

On September 5, 2022 the Radium Fire Department responded to a fire at the saw mill at the CANFOR Mill site.

In a social media post Radium Fire Department explained that there were several large pile fires burning aggressively.

“Our crews arrived, knocked down the larger flames that were showing and set up a sprinkler protection line to continue to soak the piles.

“At roughly 6:30 P.M. strong wind gusts began hitting the mill yard, and increased the fire behaviour again. Our crews then focused their efforts again on a direct attack, and to smother the flames.

It was at this point our department called for assistance and Invermere Fire Rescue – Station 2200 responded with a water tanker and engine.

“Both department’s worked late into the night and with the assistance of CANFOR mill employees, the areas of concern were dealt with. However, due to the nature of the wood chip material, some smouldering will still occur and produce light smoke. This is natural and it is being monitored by CANFOR.”

Responders also want to thank Mike from Horsethief Creek Pub and Eatery who came down and provided all the fire crews a meal.

 

Radium Hot Springs Fire Department responded to pile burns at the CANFOR mill on September 5, 2022. RHSFD files

