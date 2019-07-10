Raccoons on the rise in the East Kootenay

WildSafeBC says the critters have increasingly been spotted in Cranbrook and Kimberley

A wildlife conservation group is warning that raccoons are on the rise in the East Kootenay, with increased sightings in the Cranbrook and Kimberley area.

WildSafeBC says that an abundant food source around city limits is habituating the critters, which makes them bolder around humans and a potential cause for conflict.

Raccoons are omnivores and will get into a wide variety of food sources such as gardens, crops, livestock, garbage, and even aquatic animals in small ponds or streams.

“Since raccoons can cause significant damage to buildings and gardens, etc., in their search for food, it is best to ensure they do not become comfortable in your yard,” reads a release from WildSafeBC. “Therefore, garbage should be stored indoors until the day of collection, feed pets indoors (or take in any feed that is not eaten if fed outdoors), take bird feeders down until winter and, keep BBQ grills and grease traps clean.”

Do not approach a raccoon; like all wildlife, it can act aggressively if cornered or threatened, says WildsafeBC. If approached by one, the best thing to do is to scare it away by yelling or clapping.

WildsafeBC advises contacting the Conservation Officer Service reporting line (1-877-952-7277) to report any raccoons acting aggressively.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’
Next story
Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

Just Posted

A brief recent history of 822 Cranbrook Street North

Cranbrook Townsman front office is moving downtown; Going to miss this place

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning near Fernie

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

Raccoons on the rise in the East Kootenay

WildSafeBC says the critters have increasingly been spotted in Cranbrook and Kimberley

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

Three suspects in Elk Valley carjacking spree, police pursuits appear in court

Suspects facing multiple charges including resisting arrest, theft, assaulting peace officer, more

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Psychologist Lisa Damour’s ‘Under Pressure’ examines the unique stresses teenage… Continue reading

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Most Read