Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. Bissonnette was arrested after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque which left six dead and others injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

Lawyers for the Quebec City mosque gunman say their client is troubled his name is being associated with the mass killings at two New Zealand mosques Friday that claimed at least 49 lives.

Charles-Olivier Gosselin and Jean-Claude Gingras released a statement to the media today stating convicted killer Alexandre Bissonnette is not looking for his acts to be imitated or to serve as a model for others.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

The lawyers were responding to unconfirmed reports the shooter in New Zealand was influenced by Bissonnette, who shot dead six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

A now-deleted Twitter account that is believed to be linked to the accused New Zealand shooter shows what appear to be three assault-rifle magazines, one of which has Bissonnette’s name on it.

Bissonnette was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 40 years, but both the Crown and his lawyers have recently announced they are appealing the sentence.

Gosselin and Gingras say Bissonnette profoundly regrets what he did and has been very affected by the shootings in New Zealand.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDEK wrestling with wildlife carcass disposal

Just Posted

College Fire Service grads feted

For the Townsman College of the Rockies’ Kimberley campus celebrated their latest… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1912

March 10 - 16: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook skaters shine at STARSkate

Four skaters from the Cranbrook Skating Club came back with top honours at Super Series in Kelowna

Key City Lightning hosts provincials

The Lightning are hosting the BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 Provincials starting March 17

Kootenay Ice prepare for final games

With the 2018/19 WHL season coming to an end the Ice get ready for the remaining home games

WATCH: Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort undergoes extensive renovations

Renovations include completely new restaurant

“Not Very Okay At All”

Rev. Yme Woensdregt “Piglet?” said Pooh. “Yes Pooh?” said Piglet. “Do you… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the employee at Pages Book Emporium who rushed to return… Continue reading

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

WATCH: Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort undergoes extensive renovations

Renovations include completely new restaurant

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

Most Read