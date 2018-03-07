The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Black Press Multimedia Editor Arnold Lim shared his two-month experience working on the ground at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic games.

Contact Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

 

The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Previous story
Doping documentary’s Oscar win aids efforts to combat corruption in sport
Next story
Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

India Sherret has 2022 vision following first Olympic experience

Cranbrook ski crosser excited for future despite disappointing ending to Pyeongchang experience

RDEK adopts 2018 budget

Operating budget sees a seven per cent increase over last year.

RDEK, Cranbrook sign fire protection contract

Cranbrook to continue providing fire protection services to rural residents.

RDEK pursuing grant funding for emergency operations

Regional government wishes to upgrade equipment at local Emergency Operations Centre.

Half pound of pot found after highway accident

On March 4, Cranbrook RCMP arrested two people after a traffic incident… Continue reading

The week in review

A video recap of some of this week’s top stories

Winter disc golf league concludes with Wycliffe fundraiser

Paul Rodgers The disc golf putting league which has been running throughout… Continue reading

B.C. woman slapped with fine for living in late mother’s 55+ condo

Coralee Stevens, 48, fought to reside in Fraser Valley complex for those 55 and older

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have Victoria on the ropes

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Premier John Horgan’s anti-pipeline strategy ‘100 little ankle-biting efforts’

Going for gold: Canada aiming to top 16 medals won in Sochi

Canada is sending 55 athletes to PyeongChang

Small earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 2.3 quake hit outside of Victoria late Tuesday night

B.C teacher resigns, has teaching licence suspended after profanity-laced rant

Vancouver teacher told a student to “shut your teeth”

Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban

The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport

Most Read