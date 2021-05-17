(Kamloops This Week)

(Kamloops This Week)

Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

  • May. 17, 2021 11:45 a.m.
  • News

– Kamloops This Week

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted an injunction prohibiting the sale of a golden retriever puppy at the centre of a dispute between Kamloops residents.

The plaintiffs, Drew and Amy Atkinson, entered into an agreement with defendants Greg Mysynuk and Crystal Dunlop to receive the first pick of the litter in exchange for loaning their dog out to stud, court documents detailed.

The Atkinsons chose a puppy named Hunter from the litter of six, but upon explaining they intended to give the dog to a family friend, the defendants backed out of the deal and offered $1,000 as compensation, claiming they were entitled to choose who would home the puppies.

The defendants were unwilling to agree to give up the pick of the litter to the Atkinsons because they had already sold all the dogs, according to a notice of civil claim.

The plaintiffs said they found online posts indicating the dogs were all being sold for $3,000 each and were unwilling to accept the $1,000 because it was not the intended compensation and is not a fair value for the puppy, as they were being sold for $2,000 more.

The Atkinsons’ lawyer, Daniel McNamee, made the request on Wednesday (May 12) to stop the defendants from giving away the puppies and for a declaration to be made that the plaintiffs are the rightful owner of Hunter.

Justice Joel Groves granted the injunction, which prohibits the sale, transfer or in any way giving up responsibility for the disputed dog. He added the injunction is to become permanent unless the defendants can convince him otherwise by May 18.

McNamee told KTW his clients wanted to get the word out in hopes no one will breach the order.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtDogs

Previous story
RCMP encourage use of online crime reporting tool after rise in local thefts
Next story
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Just Posted

The East Kootenay SPCA received over $700 as part of grant funding from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. Photo submitted.
Grant funding awarded to regional community projects and causes

Thousands of dollars have been granted out to regional communities through the… Continue reading

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP encourage use of online crime reporting tool after rise in local thefts

“If we don’t know about it, we can’t investigate”: Cranbrook RCMP

BC Wildfire Service personal put out a suspected human-caused fire near Horseshoe Lake. (Photo courtesy Jaime Vienneau)
Small wildfires near Cranbrook are under control or out, but risk still high

The small Hidden Valley wildfire southeast of Cranbrook which started Sunday is… Continue reading

Columbia Valley RCMP say there was one fatality in a single vehicle accident Friday. (File photo)
Traffic fatality reported near Fairmont, Friday May 14

Columbia Valley RCMP are reporting a traffic fatality on Friday, May 14,… Continue reading

x
Only ten WIHL players ever made ‘The Show’

Six of those were from Kimberley/Cranbrook

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Vancouver MLA Michael Lee announces on the same day

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read