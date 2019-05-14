Puppy returned to Burnaby couple after being found in Osoyoos

A dog stolen from Burnaby was found thanks to an alert business operator and Osoyoos RCMP

Cali waits patiently at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment for her owner to pick her up after she had been taken unlawfully from her Burnaby home. (Submitted photo)

The power of social media combined with the actions of an astute Osoyoos business employee and Osoyoos RCMP members located a stolen dog that was returned to its rightful owner in Burnaby.

Cali, a 15-week-old black, brown and white beagle-spaniel cross was reported stolen to the Burnaby RCMP on May 10.

Her owner said acquaintances had stolen Cali and were headed to Quebec in a light blue car with unknown Quebec licence plates.

Cali’s owner also posted the theft on Facebook, including photos of the two suspects.

RCMP say that’s when the alert employee of a local store read the story and recalled that two people matching the description had entered the store earlier looking for a dog leash and dog food. The employee was also aware that the pair had subsequently visited another business in search of the same items and were also inquiring about free places to camp in the Osoyoos area.

The employee reached out to Cali’s owner via social media who in turn contacted the Osoyoos Mounties.

Enter RCMP constables Jody Rausch and Brent Greenfield.

READ MORE: Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner

Acting on limited information, the two officers, who are animal enthusiasts, set off on a search of the Strawberry Creek Road area, eventually locating two people in possession of Cali.

READ MORE: Winnie the pooch returned to North Okanagan man

The pooch was seized by police, and after doing some not-so-hard time at the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment (which included treats, water, a soft bed and lots of belly rubs), Cali was returned to her grateful owner who drove immdiately to Osoyoos from Burnaby.

“This is a great news story which highlights the power of social media when used for a positive purpose,” Cpl. Dave Smith of the Osoyoos RCMP said in a news release.

 

Cali the beagle-spaniel cross takes a nap at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment after she was recovered by officers from the people who had stolen her earlier in the day. (Submitted photo)

