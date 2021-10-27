Public’s help sought to arrest man for child pornography offences

The Cranbrook RCMP are currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for child pornography offences.

73-year-old Rudolf Hannes Hofer is wanted province-wide on an unendorsed warrant for possession of child pornography and breach of undertaking.

Rudolf Hofer is described by police as a Caucasian male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Rudolf Hannes Hofer is urged to contact their local police. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.