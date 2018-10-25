Pictured, left to right: Brian Smith (Director, Cranbrook Food Bank Society), Stephanie Smith (President, BCGEU), Gerry Oviatt (Manager, Cranbrook Food Bank Society), Paul Finch (Treasurer, BCGEU), Sussanne Skidmore (Executive Vice-president, BCGEU), Kari Michaels (Executive Vice-president, BCGEU), Tracie Rallison (Cranbrook Food Bank Society), William McKerrow (Local Chair, BCGEU)

Public sector union donates building to Food Bank

The Cranbrook Food Bank Society now owns the building on their property due to a generous donation from a union representing public sector workers employed by the provincial government.

The British Columbia Government and Service Employees Union (BCGEU), which had owned the building at 104 – 8th Ave. since 2013, were debating what to do with it at the provincial executive level, but didn’t want to interfere with food bank operations.

“When it came time for the BCGEU to decide what to do with the property the two immediate options were selling it or developing it,” said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president. “The provincial executive quickly rejected both of those options. Either would have meant displacing the food bank society and we weren’t about to do that. So, instead, we decided to donate the building to the society.”

The BCGEU also paid the GST on the property gift to make sure the Food Bank society didn’t incur a financial burden on the exchange, according to the BCGEU.

Gerry Oviatt, the president of the Cranbrook Food Bank Society, says the organization has been using the building, which was assessed with a market value of $112,000, for the last 15 years.

“We sure appreciated the union coming forward and donating it to us,” said Oviatt.

In addition to the house, the Food Bank also has a warehouse in the industrial park.

For the last few years, the Food Bank has been considering looking at a different location as food bank operations are expanding due to increased need.

“There’s days right now where we’re making up hampers…that we actually run out of resources and space to handle what we’re actually doing,” Oviatt said. “But, still, it’s a great thing [building donation], and we like to make a public thing of it to make sure they’re recognized for donating it to us.”

Previous story
Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau
Next story
Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Just Posted

Public sector union donates building to Food Bank

The Cranbrook Food Bank Society now owns the building on their property… Continue reading

Kimberley business donates to Cranbrook non-profits

Alan Bowler and Laurie Weitzel with Earth’s Own Naturals in Kimberley donated… Continue reading

New Sparwood intersection on Hwy 3 officially open

Project includes Hwy 3/43 intersection, Aspen Drive/Hwy 43 intersection, pedestrian tunnel, and more

Black Press Extreme Career Fair expands into Kootenays

Career fair will be hosted in Cranbrook at the Ktunaxa Nations Building Nov. 15

Fire & Emergency Services called to 2nd house fire Wednesday night

Firefighters with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Service responded to a house fire… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read