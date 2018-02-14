Public memorial for local couple being held at Western Financial Place

A public memorial will be held for Joan MacKinnon and Clayton Murrell on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place, starting at 2:30 p.m.

A public joint memorial service for Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon is scheduled for this Saturday February 17 at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook beginning promptly at 2:30pm.

Due to the large expected attendance, those planning on attending are asked to be seated by 2:15pm.

Public parking at Western Financial Place will be restricted to the east and north lots only. The south lot will be closed.

For those uniformed personnel (Fire, RCMP, BCEHS, SAR groups and all other uniformed agencies) attending, you are asked to please meet at the muster point in the band room at Mount Baker Secondary School no later than 1:00pm, with a mandatory meeting to be held prior to the assembly and march of emergency services. Those participating in the march will return to the school following the memorial.

Parking is available in the Safeway parking lot and along 14th Avenue South.

The City of Cranbrook appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this time, as family, friends, colleagues and the community gather to honour and remember Clayton and Joan.